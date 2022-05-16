Advertisement

Off-duty Cleveland officer fatally shoots teen in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police squad car
Milwaukee police squad car(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a Cleveland, Ohio, off-duty police officer fatally shot a teenager in self-defense in Milwaukee during an armed robbery attempt.

Milwaukee police say the 17-year-old boy was in possession of a firearm when he was shot shortly after midnight Sunday on the city’s north side. Officials said Monday they continue to look for two suspects in the case.

The teenager who died and the 38-year-old officer have not been publicly identified. Police did not release any further details about the shooting.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer told WJW-TV the officer is not in custody because “the use of force appears to be justified.” 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Street, road, generic
24-year-old Neenah man killed after being struck by vehicle
Frank Schuman
Man under investigation regarding alleged violent acts against women
Generic car crash
Vehicle struck multiple times, man arrested for OWI
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Police in Milwaukee
UPDATE: 21 people shot following Bucks game

Latest News

Denmark students begin cultivating their orchard
WATCH: Denmark students plant entire orchard
Some of the African American women in our community and across the country tell us heavy is the...
YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: African American models wear their natural hair and talk mental health
Investigators on scene of gas station fire, May 16 2022
WATCH: Investigators remain on scene of gas station fire
Statue of K-9 Neo
WATCH: Green Bay K-9s honored with memorial
Similac formula
WATCH: Baby formula scams increasing amid shortage