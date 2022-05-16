A MORE SPRING-LIKE WEEK AHEAD...

For those who felt like they didn’t get a chance to experience some nice spring weather this season, you’ll finally get your chance this week...

Enjoy some sunshine across the area this morning. Some clouds will mix in during the afternoon, with maybe some sprinkles across northern Wisconsin. However, most folks will be dry today with a breezy west-northwest wind. That wind will be ushering in a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air. The low relative humidity and gusty winds will keep our fire danger VERY HIGH today. Please avoid any outdoor burning today and be careful using cooking grills and any machinery that could throw a spark.

Otherwise, it’s going to be a very comfortable day, with afternoon high temperatures in the 60s across the Northwoods and along the lakeshore, with lower 70s in the Fox Valley.

Tomorrow should be dry, but the forecast looks a little unsettled after that... A disturbance will bring us a chance of showers SOUTH of Green Bay on Wednesday. Then, a stronger weathermaker will give us scattered thunderstorms late Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Right now, the risk of severe weather is LOW, but it bears some watching.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TUESDAY: NW/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Quite breezy. Sprinkles NORTH. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Wind weakens. Cool and crisp. LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Some sunshine, then increasing clouds. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 63 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Late-night storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Early storms, then some sun. Breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Maybe a shower? HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 60

