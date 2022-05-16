JOB OPENING: Action 2 News assistant news director

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY is looking for an Assistant News Director to lead a staff that produces the number-one rated newscasts and digital products in the market and beyond. You have to be an amazing writer and storyteller with at least two years of experience as a newsroom manager (Assistant News Director or Executive Producer). You have to be able to help people motivate themselves, be able to teach and collaborate with producers, reporters, anchors, sports and weather teammates.

You have to know what works across all platforms now and what should work best in the future.

Must have excellent editorial judgment for weather and breaking news.

Apply online at Gray.TV/careers. Click the “Apply Now” button in the upper right corner to upload your resume, cover letter and references.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Must manage and advise on compelling, impact-driven news and weather- Must understand storytelling and how to develop unique, enterprise content across platforms

Work closely with marketing, sales and engineering

Must have strong interpersonal skills.

Qualified candidate will display enthusiasm, commitment, and display genuineness in dealing with others. Must work well in a high pressure news environment and maintain a level of professionalism and patience

Must be creative with, and persistent with targeting on-air and digital coverage of stories- Help research, gather and check news stories for on-air and online while teaching improvements

Know what is going on locally, nationally and internationally as it may impact our community or add value to our viewers’ lives

Leads story selection process through editorial and rundown meetings with the Assignment Manager

Must support the visual and written storyteller; help producers and MMJs understand the power of people and capturing moments and adding value to our stories as opposed to “press release journalism.”

Must understand and pursue the News Director’s wider vision

Will work on award submissions and on maintaining a video newsroom log of top stories- Learn a broad and working knowledge of the viewing area, including people, places, things and history

Critique and offer daily feedback and set up training sessions. Watch our newscasts and know what to praise and what needs a conversation- Perform other job-related duties as assigned

Must have the flexibility to work any shift, including nights, weekends and holidays

Help plan special reports, promotions and other specials

Help set schedule for news staff- Assist news director with recruitment and hiring requirements

Qualifications/Requirements:

BA in Journalism or related field preferred

Strong management, communication and people skills

Ability to complete tasks with little supervision- Knowledge and understanding of digital and social platforms

Strong organizational skills

Ability to multi-task in high-stress situations

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV is the market-leading, ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past five years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeastern Wisconsin.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

