Health experts urge caution as WI reports increase in Covid-19 cases

Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. hits another grim milestone by marking one million coronavirus deaths Monday.

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset Monday to honor the lives lost, including almost 13,000 in Wisconsin.

“When I first heard a million deaths, the first thing I thought of is how many of those people needed to die throughout the pandemic… there’s things we did and didn’t do that absolutely contributed to people dying who maybe didn’t need to die,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, Emergency Medicine Physician and UW-Health’s Chief Quality Officer.

It’s a milestone that’s hard to fathom for those on the frontlines, two-and-a-half years into the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We tend to get used to hearing about people dying and that’s something that we in medicine and public health really tried to guard against. We shouldn’t care any less about the millionth person dying than we did about the first person dying,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, Bureau of Communicable Disease with Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Dr. Westergaard said although we’ve lost so much during the pandemic, we’ve also gained important tools and strategies to save lives that we didn’t have in 2020.

“Those are vaccines, boosters, and therapeutics,” said Dr. Westergaard.

He wants those tools to be at the forefront as Covid-19 cases start to increase in the state.

“What’s happening right now in Wisconsin is we have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. That is very contagious and it’s definitely in our state and what seems to be playing out is pretty consistent with what we thought would happen with this subvariant,” said Dr. Pothof.

Dr. Pothof said we are now 5 months out from the last significant Covid-1o surge in the state back in January. He said waning immunity could be part of the increase.

“Once you get out to three or four months, your protection against severe disease still looks to be really good, but your protection against symptoms is not very good at all, especially with these more contagious variants,” said Dr. Pothof.

Seven counties are deemed ‘high community spread’ in Wisconsin. However, a majority are in the medium category.

“Things are going in the wrong direction, but as I mentioned before, it is mild to moderate. We’re not seeing large surges that put us at risk of people not getting the highest quality level of care that they’re entitled to and accustomed to receiving” said Dr. Westergaard. “That was a real risk in January when hospitals were so crowded and there were staffing shortages.”

Dr. Westergaard said Wisconsinites shouldn’t be frightened by the spike in cases, but rather empowered so ‘that if and when we get exposed to the virus, there are things we can do to keep ourselves safe’.

“We want people to pay attention and take some action to try to cut down transmission, so it doesn’t get back into a danger zone,” said Dr. Westergaard.

