Green Bay Police Chief speaks on gun violence following nationwide shootings

21 people were shot in Milwaukee after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series.
By Casey Torres
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police Chief, Christopher Davis, says gun violence is not a big of a problem as it is in Milwaukee, but it is is happening in our community.

“We have been experiencing an increase of gun violence of our own here in Green Bay. it’s proportional. We’re a little bit of a smaller city, and so we haven’t seen necessarily the absolute increase in numbers like you’ve seen in larger cities like Milwaukee and Chicago.” said Chief Davis.

Chief Davis said they are trying to tackle the issue.

The department has made a neighborhood response team permanent. It focuses on gun crimes specifically as an intervention tactic.

As Action 2 News reported, the department recently began using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), a technology used to analyze shell casings. Chief Davis says it has sped up the process and has led to more arrests.

“It’s paid off. We had one night last December where we had seven different gun violence incidents and we made five arrests by the middle of the next day,” said Chief Davis.

That’s the first part to interrupting the cycle of gun violence.

He said the second step is to find a long term solution by working with a group called The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.

“They’re just finishing up a really granular analysis of shots fired and shooting incidents to produce a report and show us what the actual drivers are of the problem,” said Chief Davis.

He also wanted to ask the public not to accept violence.

“I would also encourage the community not to sort of normalize this and say ‘Well, this is just the way things are.’ We don’t want it t be the way things are,” he said.

He also advices people to report gun violence incidents, even if no one was hurt.

