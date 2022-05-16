Fond du Lac Officer Joseph Kurer added to National Law Enforcement Memorial in D.C

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A fallen Fond du Lac police officer was honored in Washington D.C. Sunday.

Officer Joseph Kurer, a 26-year-old father of two, died in September after battling covid-19 for several weeks after contracting it on duty.

His family and colleagues were in Washington D.C. to honor him as his name is engraved on the National Law Enforcement Memorial wall.

“The family has expressed and wanted me to express how truly grateful they are for all the outpouring of support and love, it means the world,” said Detective Camille Vandermolen, Fond du Lac Police Department. “A huge honor to be here and support his family. It’s difficult, a lot of emotions there.”

Officer Kurer is one of 619 fallen police offers added to the national memorial this year.

