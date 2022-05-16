Advertisement

Fond du Lac Officer Joseph Kurer added to National Law Enforcement Memorial in D.C

The police department said Kurer contracted COVID-19 while working-- and classified his death as a line of duty death.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A fallen Fond du Lac police officer was honored in Washington D.C. Sunday.

Officer Joseph Kurer, a 26-year-old father of two, died in September after battling covid-19 for several weeks after contracting it on duty.

His family and colleagues were in Washington D.C. to honor him as his name is engraved on the National Law Enforcement Memorial wall.

“The family has expressed and wanted me to express how truly grateful they are for all the outpouring of support and love, it means the world,” said Detective Camille Vandermolen, Fond du Lac Police Department. “A huge honor to be here and support his family. It’s difficult, a lot of emotions there.”

Officer Kurer is one of 619 fallen police offers added to the national memorial this year.

The 26-year-old father of two died in September after battling COVID-19 for several weeks after contracting it on duty.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Milwaukee
UPDATE: 21 people shot following Bucks game
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Generic car crash
Vehicle struck multiple times, man arrested for OWI
Street, road, generic
24-year-old Neenah man killed after being struck by vehicle
Frank Schuman
Man under investigation regarding alleged violent acts against women

Latest News

Playing piano
WATCH: Concert benefits Ukrainian refugees
Joseph Kurer
WATCH: Fond du Lac officer remembered after death
“I think piano was always important because it allows you to communicate with a variety of...
Ukrainian and Russian piano duo host fundraising concert for refugees
St. Norbert triplets graduate
Triplets graduate together at St. Norbert