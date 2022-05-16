Crews investigating fire at Howard gas station
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are investigating a fire that damaged a gas station in Howard Sunday night.
At about 11 p.m., firefighters were called to the Mobil and U-Haul office at 1855 Velp Ave.
The Howard Fire Department says there is significant damage inside the building. No one was hurt.
A fire investigation team is on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.
