Crews investigating fire at Howard gas station

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are investigating a fire that damaged a gas station in Howard Sunday night.

At about 11 p.m., firefighters were called to the Mobil and U-Haul office at 1855 Velp Ave.

The Howard Fire Department says there is significant damage inside the building. No one was hurt.

A fire investigation team is on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

