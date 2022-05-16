COOL & CRISP NIGHT AHEAD... PLEASANT TUESDAY

The strong winds from earlier today will weaken this evening as skies clear. We have a chilly spring night ahead with lows ranging from the mid 30s north to the lower 40s south. Some patchy frost is possible across the Northwoods. Skies should remain generally clear with a bright nearly full moon shining overhead.

After a sunny morning, clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon. The day should be dry, but there may be a few showers south of Lake Winnebago late in the day. Additional showers are more likely around the Fox Valley through Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning lows will be in the mid 40s with highs barely making it back to 60 degrees.

A more potent weather maker is going to give us a brief surge of warm and slightly humid air Thursday and early Friday. Highs will get back into the upper half of the 70s Thursday with lower 70s Friday. The trade off for that warm-up? Another chance of some storms, some of which could be strong. Stay tuned for updates.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: E 10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Wind weakens. Cool and crisp. LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Late showers SOUTH? HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, then clouds increase. Late-night storms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Early storms, then mostly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Shower south? HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, but seasonably cool. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Some early sun, then increasing clouds. Rain possible at night. HIGH: 63

