Brown County COVID-19 community level rises to medium risk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some local health departments are reporting increases in COVID-19 activity and urging people to take precautions.

Brown County Health and Human Services, De Pere Health Department, and Oneida Nation Health Department issued the statement Monday.

Brown County COVID-19 community level rose to “medium risk” over the past week. That means cases in the community and hospitalizations have increased. There is some impact on local health care systems. The data is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The most important thing residents can do to protect themselves and our community is to get a COVID-19 vaccine and be sure you are up-to-date on all recommended booster doses,” said Public Health Officer Anna Nick. “The more people in Brown County who are up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines means more people are protected against severe health outcomes associated with the virus. This also helps reduce strain on area hospitals, slow the spread of disease, and can save lives.”

State data shows 61.1 percent of Wisconsin residents have completed their vaccine series, with 34.3 percent receiving boosters.

Medium risk does not come with a masking requirement, but health officials say people may want to wear in in public indoor settings. People with risk of severe illness should talk to their doctors about additional precautions.

Health officials urge people with symptoms or who may have been exposed to take a COVID-19 test.

Watch for these symptoms: Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting, Diarrhea.

They say people who are sick should stay home to prevent spread.

CLICK HERE to find an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.

CLICK HERE to find a community testing site.

CLICK HERE to track COVID-19 data in Wisconsin.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai will join Action 2 News This Morning Tuesday to talk about the rise in community spread.

