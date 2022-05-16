BREEZY THIS AFTERNOON, COOL & CRISP NIGHT AHEAD

Fire conditions will remain elevated this afternoon with gusty winds over 30 mph, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation. Be extra careful with open flames. Highs will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s under a mix of sun & clouds. A few isolated sprinkles or light rain showers could briefly pop up.

We have a chilly spring night ahead. Lows should range from the mid 30s (north) to the mid 40s (south). Some patchy frost is possible across the North Woods. Skies should remain generally clear with a bright nearly full moon shining overhead.

Clouds increase Tuesday and there may be a few showers around late in the day, especially south of Green Bay. Additional showers are in the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A more potent weather maker is going to give us a brief surge of warm and humid air Thursday and early Friday. The tradeoff? Another chance of some storms, some of which could be strong. Stay tuned for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-22 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TUESDAY: NW/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. Sprinkles possible NORTH. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Wind weakens. Cool and crisp. LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Some sunshine, then increasing clouds. Some afternoon showers possible SOUTH. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 63 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Late-night storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Early storms, then some sun. Breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Maybe a shower? HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 64

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.