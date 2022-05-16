Blood Moon lunar eclipse dazzles viewers
Published: May. 16, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lunar eclipse and Blood Moon dazzled viewers Sunday night.
Clouds thinned out to allow viewing of the eclipse, which reached totality at about 10:30 p.m.
A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes into earth’s shadow. NASA says the moon turns a “reddish hue” and that’s why it’s called “Blood Moon.”
