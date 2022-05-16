Blood Moon lunar eclipse dazzles viewers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lunar eclipse and Blood Moon dazzled viewers Sunday night.

Clouds thinned out to allow viewing of the eclipse, which reached totality at about 10:30 p.m.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes into earth’s shadow. NASA says the moon turns a “reddish hue” and that’s why it’s called “Blood Moon.”

If you have photos or video, please send them to https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse (Erika Reimer)

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse (Tim McEnroe)

LIVE: Watch the total lunar eclipse with NASA!



We're streaming eclipse views from around the world and talking with our lunar experts. Send us your Moon questions using #AskNASA: https://t.co/zhsa12QW50 — NASA (@NASA) May 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.