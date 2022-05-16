Advertisement

Blood Moon lunar eclipse dazzles viewers

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lunar eclipse and Blood Moon dazzled viewers Sunday night.

Clouds thinned out to allow viewing of the eclipse, which reached totality at about 10:30 p.m.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes into earth’s shadow. NASA says the moon turns a “reddish hue” and that’s why it’s called “Blood Moon.”

If you have photos or video, please send them to https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse
Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse(Erika Reimer)
Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse
Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse(Tim McEnroe)

