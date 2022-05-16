Better Business Bureau warns of potential scam from baby formula shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Better Business Bureau is warning families to be wary of online scams involving baby formula.

Across the country, moms have reported buying formula on Facebook only to receive nothing in return. While officials haven’t seen these scams yet in Wisconsin, the BBB says we could see them soon and hopes its warning can stop local families from falling victim.

“The last thing that we want to do is add more panic to an already stressful situation, but because we know that it’s happening elsewhere in the country, it’s really only a matter of time before we believe Wisconsinites are going to fall victim to this,” Susan Bach with the BBB said.

Bach says to watch for misspellings, grammatical errors, and deals that seem too good to be true.

She always recommends connecting with the seller by phone before paying for anything.

“I would ask to speak to that person, you know, ask for some real contact information. Before I send any money to a stranger, I’m going to want multiple reassurances,” Bach said.

The BBB has a scam tracker where you can report a suspicious experience to help others avoid problems online.

