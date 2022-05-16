3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ticks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a “bumper crop” of ticks this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tick bites resulted in 40 emergency department visits per 100,000 residents in Midwestern states in 2021. Already this year, the average is 28 emergency department visits per 100,000.

Wisconsin has been a hotbed for Lyme disease for decades. Meanwhile, the tick population is reportedly booming in neighboring Michigan.

Brad Spakowitz looks at the tick explosion and the various diseases associated with them, focusing on the trouble with Lyme disease.

Also, Brad tells you the one new piece of advice experts say you should do if you find a tick.

