Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ticks

The new piece of advice experts say you should always do if you find a tick
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a “bumper crop” of ticks this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tick bites resulted in 40 emergency department visits per 100,000 residents in Midwestern states in 2021. Already this year, the average is 28 emergency department visits per 100,000.

Wisconsin has been a hotbed for Lyme disease for decades. Meanwhile, the tick population is reportedly booming in neighboring Michigan.

Brad Spakowitz looks at the tick explosion and the various diseases associated with them, focusing on the trouble with Lyme disease.

Also, Brad tells you the one new piece of advice experts say you should do if you find a tick.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Street, road, generic
24-year-old Neenah man killed after being struck by vehicle
Frank Schuman
Man under investigation regarding alleged violent acts against women
Generic car crash
Vehicle struck multiple times, man arrested for OWI
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Police in Milwaukee
UPDATE: 21 people shot following Bucks game

Latest News

WATCH: Green Bay police chief reflects on increase in gun violence
Culvert out sign
WATCH: Clean up underway in Oconto County
Green Bay officers with K-9s
WATCH: Memorial dedicated to Green Bay K-9s
Current CDC map of COVID-19 levels in Wisconsin, based on cases per capita and...
DEBRIEF: The latest COVID-19 rise