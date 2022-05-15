Advertisement

VIDEO: Unresponsive baby saved by SWAT officer performing CPR

An Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer helped save a baby's life while performing CPR. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A SWAT officer in Atlanta recently saved a 4-month-old infant’s life, and it was all caught on video.

Bodycam video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the life-saving moment as Officer Robert Oden began chest compressions and leaned in several times to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The officer performed CPR on the infant for about a minute and a half, successfully gaining a pulse by the time emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

No immediate word was given on what caused the child to become unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County Road B, north of County A, is washed out and collapsed after heavy rains on May 12, 2021.
FIRST ALERT: Police warn public to avoid washed out roads in Oconto County
Police in Milwaukee
UPDATE: 21 people shot following Bucks game
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County squad, dropping it into a flooded four-foot wide gap...
Oconto County deputy, K9s escape from washed out road
Kiel Middle School
Parents want Kiel boys cleared of sexual harassment accusations
Appleton Area School District sign
Appleton public schools close due to heat, staff absences

Latest News

Trip to DC honors female veterans
Female veterans on Wisconsin honor flight honored in Washington
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Trip to DC honors female veterans
Female veterans on Wisconsin honor flight honored in Washington
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
“Dancing is a way to express our culture on-stage and showcase what our culture really is to...
Hmong American Day Festival in Appleton inspires confidence through culture