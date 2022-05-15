TURNING SLIGHTLY COOLER INTO THE WORK WEEK

Some clouds were lingering this morning mainly in eastern counties. Overall, it’s looking pretty good for any of the runners participating in the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon! Skies will stay at least partly cloudy through the afternoon, with a few spotty showers possible by this evening as the clouds thicken. Highs are going to climb back into the 70s today, with middle 70s expected away from the Lakeshore.

Tomorrow looks to be breezy and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. As a weak cold front passes through tomorrow, clouds may thicken at times, but generally speaking it will be partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Temperatures will hold in the 60s through the middle of the week, so it will definitely be feeling more like spring (as it should), and less like summer like it did last week.

Chances of rain will go up by the end of the week. On Thursday and into Friday, temperatures will rise again into the 70s, but storms will move in by Thursday night and will carry into Friday. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy, the clouds increase. Stray evening showers are possible. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually clear. Total Lunar Eclipse. LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable and breezy. An isolated shower. HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and staying cool. HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Turning warmer. Chance of evening showers & storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Chance of showers & storms, mainly early. HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as warm. HIGH: 65

