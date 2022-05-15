Triplets graduate together at St. Norbert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College’s commencement was a family affair for the Earings.

Triplets Taylor, Madison and Kylie Earing finished their undergraduate degrees together.

“Us together just made it feel more like home,” Kylie said when reflecting on her college experience.

Taylor majored in Sociology and minored in Political Science. Madison and Kylie studied Biomedical Sciences and Psychology respectively.

All three are going their separate ways.

Taylor is headed to Madison Law School, Madison is applying to medical school and Kylie is off to the University of Wisconsin-Stout for Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

This will be the first time the triplets live away from one another.

While at St. Norbert, the triplets encountered unique situations.

“If people asked us, we’d be like, ‘Oh yeah, we have two other people that go here that look just like us,’” Kylie explained.

“We’re always walking together and then people are like, ‘Wait, are you guys sisters?’” Madison continued.

“And we live together,” Taylor added. While they didn’t live together Freshman year, they arrived and found themselves dorm neighbors.

The sisters are from the Menominee Falls area.

