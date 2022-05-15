Advertisement

Sweet treats raise money for Ukraine

A huge variety of Ukrainian, European and American desserts were up for sale.
By Megan Kernan
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ukrainians in Wisconsin continued war relief efforts through baked goods Saturday.

“We were looking at different ways to make more money, because there’s such high need for many supplies. And we started to brainstorm and see what we can do and one of the things was a bake sale, so let’s do it,” Oksana Kobzar, bake sale organizer, said.

Kobzar, a board member for the non-profit Wisconsin Ukrainians, organized a bake sale to continue their mission of raising funds for Ukraine.

“Since we started to ask for donations, community support is outpouring and it keeps going.”

Nearly 250 people came out to St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church in Green Bay, raising more than $4,200 for the purchase and delivery of critical humanitarian supplies overseas.

“It’s amazing to see the support... that people’s hearts are in Ukraine. People want to help,” Kobzar continued.

A huge variety of Ukrainian, European and American desserts as well as several Ukrainian souvenirs were up for sale.

“Then at the end you pay what you feel your heart feels,” Kobzar explained. “And we’ve seen generous donations today.”

Since April, 10-year-old Henry Sebranek from Green Bay has made and sold blue and yellow key chains and bracelets for Ukraine.

“I couldn’t stand and not do anything for Ukraine, so I decided to do something,” Sebranek said.

Henry presented a check to Wisconsin Ukrainians with over $500 that he raised through his fundraiser.

“I wanted to do something for Ukraine since I’ve seen what has been happening, and I don’t want Putin to win.”

The Wisconsin Ukrainians continue to encourage community members to donate to help continue relief efforts.

To donate, visit https://donorbox.org/wisconsin-ukrainians.

Wisconsin Ukrainians is using the money to buy and deliver critical supplies.

