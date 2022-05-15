Advertisement

Redbird Ribbon Walk encourages community to take steps to beat cancer

Participants were asked to make a donation for each lap around the track.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere community took steps to beat cancer Sunday.

The Redbird Ribbon Walk took place at the De Pere High School Track.

Participants were asked to make a donation for each lap around the track.

All proceeds from donations, as well as food and shirt sales benefited the De Pere High School STINGCANCER club. STINCCANCER supports local cancer patients and families through volunteer efforts.

We first alerted you to STINCCANCER’s impact on Northeast Wisconsin.

“There’s so many people touched by cancer. You can’t walk around a school and somebody asks you about your scars or your bald head. Immediately they have a neighbor, a cousin, a mom or grandma that went through cancer. It’s just affected everybody,” founder Nick Nick Nesvacil said.

Sting Cancer started 19 years ago when Nesvacil was a teacher at Green Bay Preble High School. He used the school’s colors and mascot to cleverly start a group... all kids with personal connections to cancer.

