Ready, set, go! Cellcom Green Bay Marathon returns in-person

The economic impact of the marathon is estimated to be $600,000.
By Megan Kernan
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After years of waiting for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon to be back in-person, the wait is now over, as runners laced up together on Sunday morning.

The 23rd Cellcom Green Bay Marathon was the first in-person event in three years, but for runners who completed the full marathon, this was the first time they hit the course together since 2018.

During the route, runners enjoyed their lap around Lambeau Field, what race organizers say is a huge part of what draws the crowd across the nation.

“You can’t pick a better back drop than Lambeau Field. And then to finish in the Stadium District with all these great restaurants, breweries, distilleries, I think showing off this general area as well as the entire city is absolutely amazing,” says race director, Ryan Griessmeyer.

“The economic impact is estimated at $600,000. I think that’s a testament that this event isn’t just for runners. It has a ripple effect throughout the community,” says Cellcom Green Bay Marathon spokesperson, Tammy VanDenBusch.

The two charity partners that will benefit from this year’s proceeds, the Greater Green Bay YMCA’s health specialty programs and the NEW Community Shelter’s community meal program.

The NEW Community Shelter and the Greater Green Bay YMCA’s health specialty programs are getting donations from the 2022 marathon.

“That community meal program is seeing more and more people today, than ever before. That need is out there,” says Kris Olson, Director of Development for the NEW Community Shelter.

The shelter provided almost 90 volunteers to help out at the finish line and in return, will receive much needed funds.

“I’m on such an endorphin high, just being able to do this for the NEW Community Shelter. It means so much to me,” says Collette Seeley, a resident at NEW Community Shelter.

One team running the half marathon who received a big reaction from the crowd, as they crossed the finish line, was with myTEAM TRIUMPH, an organizations that helps athletes of all abilities participate in race day events.

“It’s a lot of fun and it’s inspirational. The athletes make it fun and you couldn’t ask for a better organization for inclusion and opportunities for everyone,” says Jess Werbie, Angel for myTEAM TRIUMPH.

The groups receive financial donations in exchange for volunteer work in helping pull off such a large community event.

