N. Webster Ave. and University Ave. temporarily closed due to crash investigation
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People are asked to avoid the N. Webster Ave. and University Ave. intersection following a traffic crash.
The Green Bay Police Department says the intersection will remain closed for an extended period of time to conduct the investigation.
No further details have been shared at this time.
