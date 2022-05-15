LUNAR ECLIPSE TONIGHT, COOLER START TO THE WORK WEEK

Clouds and a few isolated showers should fade away during the early to mid evening hours setting up a pretty good viewing opportunity for tonight’s total lunar eclipse. The partial eclipse starts at 9:27 p.m. with totality beginning at 10:29 p.m. The whole event wraps up just before 1 a.m. Temperatures will be cooling into the low 60s and 50s during the eclipse with overnight lows by sunrise tumbling into the low 50s and 40s.

Lunar Eclipse Forecast (WBAY)

Monday is going to turn breezy with some gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Look for highs in the 60s with some low 70s south and west of Green Bay and the Fox Cities. We’ll have variably cloudy skies overall but a few more spotty showers are possible during the day.

Some late day showers are possible Tuesday with another chance of rain on Wednesday. The exact amount of rain during this time is still up in the air. The next potent weather maker is slated for Thursday & Friday. It will give the region a better chance of rain & storms (late Thursday into Friday) along with a mini warm up in the 70s to lower 80s.

The mild air won’t last. Cooler air is expected to blow back in for next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: W 4-9 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

MONDAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TONIGHT: Evening clouds & isolated showers then clearing. Total Lunar Eclipse (see text above for details). LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable and breezy. An isolated shower is possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy. Some late rain? HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. HIGH: 63 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Turning warmer. Chance of evening showers & storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Chance of showers & storms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 64

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.