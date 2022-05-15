Advertisement

Hmong American Day Festival in Appleton inspires confidence through culture

Malida Chang won the title of Miss Hmong Wisconsin 2022.
By Annie Krall
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Today is Hmong American Day, May 14. Across states like Wisconsin and Minnesota, it’s a chance to honor Hmong history and their contributions to this country. Especially through music and traditional dances.

“Dancing is a way to express our culture on-stage and showcase what our culture really is to other people,” Mai Moua Lee, coach of a statewide Hmong dance group, emphasized. “It’s something the youth can also take on as leadership roles and they can learn sisterhood.”

Mai’s Hmong dance troop with a total of 12 members and a coach draws performers from all over the state including Green Bay, Oshkosh, and Milwaukee.

“Dancing has always been a talent part of Hmong culture,” Miss Hmong Wisconsin 2022, Malida Chang, highlighted. “Dancing expresses our stories and music to the ear.”

The annual Miss Hmong Wisconsin pageant also brings young women together, like Malida, who lives in Appleton but travels the state for events like Saturday’s Hmong American Festival.

To compete in Miss Hmong Wisconsin, you have to be 18 years or older, be of Hmong descent, and live in Wisconsin. Plus, be able to give back to your community through service hours. Malida, this year’s winner, is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and is studying nursing. She has worked in the healthcare field since she was 16 and would eventually like to be a healthcare manager potentially in the area.

The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region said Appleton was actually the first city in Wisconsin to proclaim Hmong American Day on May 14 in 2015. Celebrating Hmong American Day in Appleton meant enjoying the sunshine and appreciating some of the beautiful costumes on both pageant queens and dancers.

“These outfits, they are based off a Hmong clan. It’s called the Striped Clan,” Mai shared about her dancers’ performance outfits on Saturday. “On the sleeves it has a lot of stripes. That’s the main point of the outfit.”

These Hmong women say that being in a dance group or participating in pageants has helped them network and build self-confidence.

“I really encourage our youth to really go and actually compete,” Malida said. “I believe that this is something that will help us be successful and future leaders in the future.”

More cultural traditions will be shared in two weeks at the Oshkosh Hmong National Memorial Day Festival May 28 and May 29.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County Road B, north of County A, is washed out and collapsed after heavy rains on May 12, 2021.
FIRST ALERT: Police warn public to avoid washed out roads in Oconto County
Police in Milwaukee
UPDATE: 21 people shot following Bucks game
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County squad, dropping it into a flooded four-foot wide gap...
Oconto County deputy, K9s escape from washed out road
Kiel Middle School
Parents want Kiel boys cleared of sexual harassment accusations
Appleton Area School District sign
Appleton public schools close due to heat, staff absences

Latest News

Trip to DC honors female veterans
Female veterans on Wisconsin honor flight honored in Washington
Trip to DC honors female veterans
Female veterans on Wisconsin honor flight honored in Washington
Baked goods
WATCH: More than four thousand dollars raised at bake sale for Ukraine
Dancers at the Hmong American Festival
WATCH: Hmong American Festival inspires confidence through culture