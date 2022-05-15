Advertisement

De Pere structure fire causes $300,000 in damages, no injuries reported

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Fire Rescue Department responded to a structure fire on 1105 Fay Court around 5:56 Sunday morning. All residents had already evacuated.

A detached garage was heavily engulfed in flames. The fire was moving to the exterior of a single family home.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from extending into the residence. However, the home did receive moderate damage on the outside. The garage, including the vehicles in it and near it, was a complete loss.

A neighboring house and garage is reported to have been damaged from the heat of the fire.

Lawrence, Ashwaubenon, Hobart , County Rescue and Wisconsin Public Service all assisted in the call. About 20 firefighters in the De Pere area responded.

Crews remained on scene for four hours. No injuries were reported, but the damage is approximately $300,000.

The fire is under investigation.

