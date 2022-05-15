Advertisement

9-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in apartment building

A 9-year-old was killed after being shot multiple times in an apartment. (SOURCE: WLS)
By Maher Kawash
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Two children were shot in a Chicago apartment building early Saturday.

A 9-year-old boy was killed after being shot a number of times, and a 6-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

The scene took place in Skokie around midnight. Some residents said they heard several rounds of bullets rattling through the neighborhood.

“I thought it was firecrackers,” Joel Rolnick said. “All I heard was just a bunch of pops. Pop pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop pop pop.”

Police attempted lifesaving measures on the 9-year-old boy when they arrived at the apartment. They said he later died from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

The 6-year-old who was grazed by a bullet is recovering at a nearby hospital.

The situation was a surprise to neighbors in the area.

“Any loss of life is pretty sad, and it’s pretty uncommon for the area for something like this to unfold, just unfortunate,” Josh Gordon said.

The circumstances around the shooting are still unclear.

“This is my regular walk,” Edward Donlon said. “I think it’s terrible, you know? It’s very sad.”

With an investigation underway, the residents said they’re tired of hearing about violence.

“I mean, the problem is, it is happening so much that you start to, you know, ‘Oh, it’s another one,’” Rolnick said. “Okay, you know, but it tears at the heart. It’s horrible.”

Police haven’t made any arrests or named any suspects.

Investigators asked the public to contact the Skokie Police Department if they have any information about the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Milwaukee
UPDATE: 21 people shot following Bucks game
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Generic car crash
Vehicle struck multiple times, man arrested for OWI
Frank Schuman
Man under investigation regarding alleged violent acts against women
Grand Chute police arrest 1 man Friday night in what they describe as a minor incident.
Grand Chute police arrest 1 person after a disturbance

Latest News

Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said warrants are being obtained on the federal...
Buffalo shooting: Warrants being obtained
Russian troops are retreating from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, after bombarding it...
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
McConnell: Finland, Sweden ‘important additions’ to NATO
President Joe Biden on Sunday addresses the deadly Buffalo mass shooting.
Biden: Hate 'stain on the soul of America'