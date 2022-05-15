Advertisement

24-year-old Neenah man killed after being struck by vehicle

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOWN OF CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on STH 76, north of E. Shady Ln. Sunday morning.

Deputies were notified of the incident at 12:19 a.m. A 39-year-old woman from Hortonville called 911 to report that she had hit a person. She is said to have looked for the man but could not find him. She remained on the line and cooperated with the crash investigation.

Several officers searched for the victim, a 24-year-old man from Neenah. When he was found , life-saving measures were immediately started. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates the woman was driving a 2008 Nissan Ultima northbound on STH 76 near E. Shady Ln. when the crash with the pedestrian occurred.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle and was not hurt.

The highway was closed until after 4:00 a.m. Several agencies assisted in the crash investigation.

The incident is under investigation. No further information will be released until the victim’s family is contacted.

The department offers its “deepest condolences to the family and friends of those involved”.

