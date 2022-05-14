Advertisement

Vehicle struck multiple times, man arrested for OWI

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after hitting another car multiple times Friday evening.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant John Bain said a group of people were traveling through Wisconsin. They stopped for gas near I-43 and County Highway JJ prior to midnight. While at the gas station, they began throwing a football around.

A man pulled up in a truck and exchanged words with the group upon seeing the football. He took offense and intentionally struck their car four to five times.

He was arrested for OWI and is awaiting charges on Monday.

