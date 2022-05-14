UPDATE: Latest Oconto County traffic hazards and road closures

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County released updated hazards and closures as residents deal with an ongoing flood emergency.

WBAY-TV first alerted you Thursday night’s storm caused treacherous conditions across the county. Pavement even collapsed as a sheriff’s deputy and two K9s travelled along CTH A in Maple Valley.

Traffic hazards (as of 5 p.m. Saturday):

Arndt Road, Town of Spruce

CTH A and Sunshine Road, Town of Lena

Emond Lane, Town of Spruce

Goatsville Road, Town of Spruce

CTH J and Sprise Road, Town of Oconto

Road closures (as of 5 p.m. Saturday):

CTH AG and Erickson Road, Town of Maple Valley

Behnke Lane, Town of Maple Valley

CTH A and HWY 32 from HWY 32 and CTH AG, Town of Maple Valley

CTH B and CTH A from West CTH A to West CTH M, Town of Lena

Brock Road from Claywood to Claywood, Town of Maple Valley

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to avoid water-hazard flooded areas, since the road may have collapsed under the water and water may be deeper than it appears.

