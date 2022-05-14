Advertisement

UPDATE: Latest Oconto County traffic hazards and road closures

Five out of seven acres around a home in the Town of Spruce completely under water
Five out of seven acres around a home in the Town of Spruce completely under water(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County released updated hazards and closures as residents deal with an ongoing flood emergency.

WBAY-TV first alerted you Thursday night’s storm caused treacherous conditions across the county. Pavement even collapsed as a sheriff’s deputy and two K9s travelled along CTH A in Maple Valley.

Traffic hazards (as of 5 p.m. Saturday):

  • Arndt Road, Town of Spruce
  • CTH A and Sunshine Road, Town of Lena
  • Emond Lane, Town of Spruce
  • Goatsville Road, Town of Spruce
  • CTH J and Sprise Road, Town of Oconto

Road closures (as of 5 p.m. Saturday):

  • CTH AG and Erickson Road, Town of Maple Valley
  • Behnke Lane, Town of Maple Valley
  • CTH A and HWY 32 from HWY 32 and CTH AG, Town of Maple Valley
  • CTH B and CTH A from West CTH A to West CTH M, Town of Lena
  • Brock Road from Claywood to Claywood, Town of Maple Valley

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to avoid water-hazard flooded areas, since the road may have collapsed under the water and water may be deeper than it appears.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County Road B, north of County A, is washed out and collapsed after heavy rains on May 12, 2021.
FIRST ALERT: Police warn public to avoid washed out roads in Oconto County
BREAKING NEWS WFSB
UPDATE: 21 people shot following Bucks game
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County squad, dropping it into a flooded four-foot wide gap...
Oconto County deputy, K9s escape from washed out road
Kiel Middle School
Parents want Kiel boys cleared of sexual harassment accusations
Appleton Area School District sign
Appleton public schools close due to heat, staff absences

Latest News

A semi flipped over on the guardrail along N. Richmond St. on the I-41 overpass in Appleton on...
RAW VIDEO: Semi tips on Appleton overpass
Green Bay Ray Nitschke Main Street Bridge
Green Bay announces bridge closures for spring cleaning
First Alert Traffic
Road construction safety tips
Orange barrel season: Construction projects starting in Northeast Wisconsin