UPDATE: Latest Oconto County traffic hazards and road closures
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County released updated hazards and closures as residents deal with an ongoing flood emergency.
WBAY-TV first alerted you Thursday night’s storm caused treacherous conditions across the county. Pavement even collapsed as a sheriff’s deputy and two K9s travelled along CTH A in Maple Valley.
Traffic hazards (as of 5 p.m. Saturday):
- Arndt Road, Town of Spruce
- CTH A and Sunshine Road, Town of Lena
- Emond Lane, Town of Spruce
- Goatsville Road, Town of Spruce
- CTH J and Sprise Road, Town of Oconto
Road closures (as of 5 p.m. Saturday):
- CTH AG and Erickson Road, Town of Maple Valley
- Behnke Lane, Town of Maple Valley
- CTH A and HWY 32 from HWY 32 and CTH AG, Town of Maple Valley
- CTH B and CTH A from West CTH A to West CTH M, Town of Lena
- Brock Road from Claywood to Claywood, Town of Maple Valley
The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to avoid water-hazard flooded areas, since the road may have collapsed under the water and water may be deeper than it appears.
