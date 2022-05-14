Advertisement

SCATTERED EVENING STORMS... COOLER, LESS HUMID WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A warmer weekend than normal but not the record heat we've had
By David Ernst
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues into the evening with a round of scattered strong thunderstorms. These storms will form along a boundary stretching from just west of the Fox Valley into the Northwoods. These storms may drift towards the Fox Valley late this evening with downpours. The primary severe threat would be posed by quarter-size hail and gusty winds. Given the slower movement and the fact that multiple storms could track over the same areas, localized flooding will also be a concern.

It was another afternoon of record setting heat with highs in the 90s away from Lake Michigan. A cold front coming through tonight will put an end to this early summer-like pattern. The humidity will drop over the course of Saturday. We’ll see some morning clouds, then skies turn mostly sunny. By the late afternoon an isolated shower or storm is possible. Highs will still be above average, but not as hot as they’ve been recently... in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Temperatures will cool down by Sunday, and the lower humidity continues. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s, with temperatures in the 60s for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon. Clouds will increase Sunday, but the day will be dry... perhaps there are a few stray showers at night. Temperatures next week will actually run a little below average with highs in the 60s for several days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: VARIABLE 5 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

SUNDAY: S/SW 10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Evening storms... some strong. Mostly cloudy and mild. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, isolated PM storms. Not as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Stray shower late? HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with late showers. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Passing showers NORTH? HIGH: 73

