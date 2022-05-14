Oconto County officials assessing the damage left behind by flood

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several roads in Oconto County are now reopen after devastating floods. Still, many remain closed and some have even washed away.

Oconto County Emergency Manager John Spice tells Action 2 News officials are considering issuing a disaster declaration at some point.

“We had so much localized rainfall in a very short period of time. There was more water that came from the sky than what the culvert pipes could handle. The force of Mother Nature was incredibly impressive,” Spice said.

Municipal leaders for Oconto County spent several hours Friday afternoon meeting at the sheriff’s office, coming up with a game plan on dealing with the devastating floods.

“Our highway department has been out, since very early this morning and they were out last night. Working their tails out, making sure we can get everything opened up, or at least find a route to travel on,” Spice said.

According to Spice, the county currently doesn’t have an estimate on the costs of the damage. Yet, he predicts it could take time to get the items needed for road repair.

“Unfortunately, you know the accessibility of some of the things that it takes with some of the supply chain issues that are going on. Unfortunately, it could be an extended period of time before everything is 100% back to normal,” he said.

As Action 2 News has been following, several homes were impacted by Thursday night’s flooding leaving residents in Oconto County to deal with the aftermath.

Jenna Holl says five of the seven acres around her home in the town of Spruce are under water, flooding she’s never seen in the three years she’s lived there.

“Damage-wise and the hours we’ve got to put it, I’d say we’re probably close to $80,000 worth of damage, if not more,” Holl said.

County officials say they aren’t sure what type of financial help they may need from the state until they finish surveying all the damage.

Below is a list issued by Oconto County on Friday at 9:24 p.m. of the open and closed roads:

- CTH K & CTH I are passable for emergency vehicles ONLY but not open to the public until further notice

- CTH A from CTH I to Sunshine Rd is closed with most of it under water and its going east of Sunshine Rd on CTH A as it recedes

- Belgian Rd, Belgian Rd and Alsteen Rd intersection is too deep and is not passable

- Burg Rd, Sunshine Rd, and Goatsville Rd, Sunnybrook are all under water and the town is out of signs so travel in the Town of Lena is not recommended at this time per the town chair

- CTH A from Buseman to CTH G-closed

- CTH K from CTH A to Valley Line-closed

- All of the below are now open:

o Lee Lake Rd

o Brazeau Town Hall Ln

o Section 8 Church Rd

o Goldhorn Rd by CTH Q

o CTH G & HWY 22/32

o Benz Ln

o Prausa Ln

