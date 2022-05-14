Advertisement

NOT QUITE AS WARM SUNDAY, COOLER HEADING INTO THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A few isolated to scattered showers & t-showers are possible Saturday evening and during the first part of the night. Not everyone will be affected. Lows by sunrise Sunday look to be in the 50s with some cooler 40s in the North Woods.

We’ll start out with a fair amount of sunshine on Sunday but there will be a gradual increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out either later on in the day. Highs are going to climb back into the 70s away from the lakeshore. Conditions look great Sunday morning in Green Bay for the Cellcom Marathon.

Cellcom Green Bay Marathon Forecast
Cellcom Green Bay Marathon Forecast(WBAY)

Breezy and cooler conditions are expected on Monday with a passing showers once again. Highs may only be in the mid to upper 60s. That may seem cool compared to our recent heat wave but it’s about right for mid May. Lows in the low 40s (and some upper 30s) are possible Monday night and Tuesday night.

Our next weather maker is likely by Thursday and Friday. It could bring us a quick shot of mild air... but the trade off will be more humidity and another chance of rain and storms.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: S/NW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

SUNDAY: NW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: A few evening showers or t-showers. Variably cloudy. LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Stray PM showers are possible. HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool. HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Turning warmer. Chance of PM or evening showers & storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Chance of showers & storms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 66

