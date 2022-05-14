Advertisement

Man under investigation regarding alleged violent acts against women

Frank Schuman
Frank Schuman(Oneida County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Numerous agencies are asking the public for information about a 29-year-old Lac du Flambeau man.

Frank Schuman is being investigated for incidents involving violent acts against women, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Schuman is a mixed martial arts fighter.

Anyone with information about Schuman’s involvement in incidents against women or in contact with any victims is asked to contact law enforcement at 715-361-5201.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation and other northern lawn enforcement agencies on the case.

