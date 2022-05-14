Advertisement

High and very high fire danger risk across much of Wisconsin

The state is on alert due to near critical fire danger in the northwest.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Much of WBAY’s viewing area is located in high fire danger zones Saturday.

“Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible,” the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) explained.

DNR officials are asking the public to avoid outdoor burning, including campfires, until conditions are safer. The DNR also urges caution when using off-road vehicles that could create a spark.

Any annual and special burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns may be suspended Saturday in counties where the DNR has burning permit authority.

Areas with VERY HIGH fire danger:

Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn and Wood counties

Areas with HIGH fire danger:

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties

According to the DNR, 411 reported wildfires burned more than 606 acres since 2022 began.

