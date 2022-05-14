Green Bay joins in on nationwide marches for abortion rights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of people marched for pro-choice rights in Green Bay Saturday.

The march concluded at the Brown County Courthouse. Many brought signs reading sayings like “Bans Off My Body” and “We Demand Abortion Justice.”

“It’s a nationwide call to action. Hundreds of thousands of people are marching across the country. And Green Bay is no different. Everybody around the entire country needs abortions, Green Bay included,” Daniel Castillo said.

Other cities also held marches Saturday, including but not limited to Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, New York City, Boston and Los Angeles.

“I mean two days worth of organizing to put something together with the turnout that we had, that’s a huge success,” Natalie Hoffman said. “With more time, more planning, with more events that are anticipated in the future, we could have an even bigger turnout. This amount of people in our community care about this issue.”

