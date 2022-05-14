Grand Chute police arrest 1 person after a disturbance

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is in jail after a disturbance at a business-area near a Kwik Trip along College Ave, according to the Grand Chute Police Department.

An Action 2 News photographer witnessed officers taking a person into custody Friday night.

Grand Chute police say officers were responding to a disturbance and caught up with the vehicle at around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Kwik Trip on 3721 W College Ave.

The incident did not occur at the Kwik Trip.

There were no injuries and the man was booked into the Outagamie County Jail, according to police.

At this time, Grand Chute police declined to release the person’s identity and the charges he faces but described the situation as a “relatively minor incident.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.