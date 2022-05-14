COOLER & LESS HUMID THIS WEEKEND

After a few days of record breaking temperatures, slightly cooler weather is on the way. A cold front that move through last night will allow temperatures to begin falling. The humidity will drop over the course of today, and temperatures will make it into the upper 70s and low 80s for most. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. By the late afternoon, and into the evening, an isolated shower or storm is possible.

Temperatures will cool down even more by tomorrow, and the lower humidity continues. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s, with temperatures mainly in the 60s for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon. Clouds will increase tomorrow afternoon, but the day will be dry... perhaps there are a few stray showers at night, mainly south. Temperatures next week will actually run a little below average with highs in the 60s for several days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: S/SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Morning clouds, isolated PM storms. Not as humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lunar Eclipse. LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Stray shower late? HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with late t’showers. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Passing showers. HIGH: 73

