Advertisement

6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized in Ohio, police say

By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Six ATVs, a Dodge Charger, guns, marijuana, and other drugs were seized at a residence on Cleveland’s West Side as a search warrant was executed on May 12, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

WOIO reports, the warrant was executed by the OSHP Vehicle Theft Unit in partnership with the Cleveland Division of Police, National Insurance Crime Bureau, and the Ohio BMV, according to OSHP.

OSHP stated the following were seized as a result of this warrant execution:

  • Six ATVs
  • 2017 Dodge Charger
  • Two firearms
  • Approximately 10 pounds of illegal marijuana
  • Additional illicit drugs
  • Criminal tools

The 2017 Dodge Charger and one of the ATVs were reported as stolen, but the other five ATVs have tampered vehicle identification numbers, OSHP said.

The execution of this warrant was part of an ongoing investigation and continued collaboration by all agencies involved, OSHP stated.

OSHP said all charges are pending at this time as the case investigation is still active and ongoing.

6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County Road B, north of County A, is washed out and collapsed after heavy rains on May 12, 2021.
FIRST ALERT: Police warn public to avoid washed out roads in Oconto County
Kiel Middle School
Parents want Kiel boys cleared of sexual harassment accusations
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Appleton Area School District sign
Appleton public schools close due to heat, staff absences
Green Bay Packer players stand for the national anthem before an NFL divisional playoff...
Packers 2022 Schedule Released

Latest News

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
CORRECT FIRST NAME TO: JEFFERY, INSTEAD OF JEFFREY This booking photo provided by Fulton County...
Motion seeks bond for jailed rapper Young Thug, reports say
Oconto County Law Enforcement Center
Oconto County officials assessing the damage left behind by flood
A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl is criminally charged after being involved in a school fight.
School fight: 12-year-old facing criminal charges after middle school altercation, authorities say