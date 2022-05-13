Advertisement

Worker shortage could impact Oshkosh city services

A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Most of us have seen first hand the worker shortage that many businesses in the service industry are facing, but now some cities and municipalities are warning residents about a similar dilemma.

In Oshkosh some services are already facing delays or even cuts, and it’s likely just the beginning.

Whether it’s a summer job or full time employment, the city of Oshkosh is doing everything possible to recruit new workers especially with ads on social media.

The issue even sparked concern during a recent city council meeting.

“We have about 550 full time employees plus or minus. We are down 31 employees right now. That is over five percent of our workforce. We have a vacancy rate that high,” said Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff.

Rohloff even gave specific examples, highlighting the forestry department, which right now is dealing with a major backlog of service requests.

“That whole staff is seven people. We are down three. That’s nearly fifty percent of our tree folks are out. What’s that means, we have this little old problem called Emerald ash borer and our folks are cutting down trees as fast as they can,” added Rohloff.

It’s not just Oshkosh, Appleton recently put out a promotional video hoping to attract new hires.

The city has 35 open positions being advertised right now.

A person appearing in that video said, ”The year that I’ve been employed by the city of Appleton I feel that I’ve been accepted by the people and the community as a whole.”

In Green Bay the city has 40 jobs listed on its website that remain open from public works, to fire and police.

Oshkosh officials say its also having an impact on their budget.

“We’re going to be way under budget, but that’s because we can’t find people to fill the positions but the demands are still there,” Rohloff said.

Another problem is having to compete with the private sector where wages have gone up fast making the competition for workers willing to take a government job even more intense.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Burmeister recovers at hospital following motorcycle crash.
“Nurse Sue” who helped motorcyclist after crash comes forward
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
(Source: MGN)
Parole of killer in Wisconsin puts pressure on Evers
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Village of Harrison fire, May 11 2022
Harrison fire destroys house, forces evacuation of assisted-living facility

Latest News

Appleton Area School District sign
Appleton public schools close due to heat, staff absences
road closure
FIRST ALERT: Police warn public to stay away from North Highway 22 in Oconto County
The Land of Oz Museum collection started with a single collector's plate Garry Parrett received...
SMALL TOWNS: The Land of Oz Museum
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin has 2,760 new COVID-19 cases; average tops 2,000/day