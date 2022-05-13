Advertisement

Oconto County deputy, K9 escape from washed out road

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County squad, dropping it into a flooded four-foot wide gap...
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County squad, dropping it into a flooded four-foot wide gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban recounted a frightening situation for a sheriff’s deputy and K9 during Thursday night’s storms when heavy rain washed out a county highway.

The sheriff says the deputy was driving along County Highway A in Maple Valley when the pavement collapsed under the squad car. Heavy rain undermined a four-foot-wide section of the roadway where there was a culvert. The SUV dropped into the rushing water. The impact with the ditch triggered the air bags.

The deputy was able to get out quickly with his K9 and was helped by a member of the highway department. The sheriff writes, “We thank God there were no injuries or loss of life.”

The deputy was responding to a tree falling on a vehicle on Sleeter Road when the highway gave way.

Emily Matesic is speaking with Sheriff Skarban and has more about this story tonight on Action 2 News at 4, 5 and 6.

