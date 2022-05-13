MORE HEAT AND SCATTERED STORMS FRIDAY

This evening’s First Alert Weather Day is winding down. Although an isolated severe storm is still possible north of Green Bay through 8-9 p.m. the primary concern in those areas will be flooding brought about by persistent and slow moving storms. Eventually, the rain will taper off and we’ll be dry overnight with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies. Because of the high humidity today, lows for most will stay in the 60s.

We have another First Alert Weather Day on Friday. It will be unseasonably warm and humid once again with highs into the upper 80s. A round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is expected to develop by the mid/late afternoon. The threat for stronger storms appears highest to the west of the Fox Valley. The main severe threat will be posed by quarter-size or slightly larger hail and damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. A cold front will be responsible for triggering those storms, and after it passes, our pattern begins to change.

Isolated storms are still possible on Saturday... which will be our “transition day.” Highs should still be above average, but closer to 80° as opposed to 90s. It may also feel slightly humid. By Sunday, we’re in the lower 70s for highs with 60s expected next week. With the loss of summer-like heat and humidity, our rain and storm chances will drop off next week as well.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Evening storms end north. Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Fog lakeside. LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Very warm and humid. Mostly sunny into the afternoon. Strong late storms, mainly WEST of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 88 (cooler lakeside) LOW: 62

SATURDAY: A few early storms, then partly cloudy. Humidity slowly drops. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. A stray shower at night? HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly sunny and a bit breezy. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Spotty showers with more clouds than sun. HIGH: 67

