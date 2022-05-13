Karl Van Roy, former Green Bay-area lawmaker, restaurant owner, dies at 83

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay state lawmaker and restauranteur Karl Van Roy died this week at the age of 83.

Van Roy represented the Green Bay area and the 90th District in the State Assembly for 10 years until retiring in 2013. Before that, he owned River’s Bend Supper Club for 24 years.

Van Roy’s obituary says he passed away suddenly on May 10.

Visitation is planned Tuesday, May 17, starting at 10 A.M., at St. John the Baptist Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., in Howard. It will be followed immediately by mass at 12 P.M. The family requests memorial contributions to the Howard-Suamico Optimist Foundation in lieu of flowers.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society and the Wisconsin Blue Book, Van Roy was a graduate of St. Norbert College in De Pere and Premontre High School (one of the predecessors to Notre Dame Academy) in Green Bay. He was an Army veteran, serving from 1962 to 1964.

Aside from political office, he’d also held the offices of president and board of directors of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and president of the Howard-Suamico Optimist Club. He was also a member of the Brown County Republican Party, NEW Zoo Boosters, and YMCA Partners in Youth.

Rep. Macco (R-Ledgeview) wrote, “I am saddened to hear of former Representative Karl Van Roy’s recent passing and my prayers are with his family through this time. For five terms, Representative Van Roy served the Green Bay community as an honorable public servant in Madison. Though we did not serve together in the legislature, as a lifetime resident of the Green Bay area, I am thankful for his leadership and dedication to our community throughout his life.”

