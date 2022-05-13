Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Cellcom Green Bay Marathon is ready and set to go

Race director Ryan Griessmeyer talks about bringing the race back in person, what it means to businesses, and the changes to the course.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - This year, the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon starts and ends in Ashwaubenon’s Stadium District, not far from a former starting block, Lambeau Field.

Race director Ryan Griessman talked with Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen about what runners can expect with the new course.

He also talks about bringing the race back in person after the pandemic and the support from the community and businesses.

