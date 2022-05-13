HOT & HUMID WITH ANOTHER CHANCE OF STRONG STORMS

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are going to flare up late this afternoon and into the evening. Unlike yesterday’s storms that brought tremendous rainfall to portions of Oconto and Marinette counties, today’s storms should form along a cold front in central Wisconsin. These storms may drift towards the Fox Valley this evening with downpours, large hail and gusty winds.

Breezy south winds are bringing the humidity back. Through the afternoon afternoon, it’s going to be hot and somewhat humid with inland high temperatures around 90°. This afternoon’s temperatures will be record breaking for many areas. Temperatures will be cooler near the lakeshore, with highs closer to 70 degrees.

Temperatures will cool down by Sunday, with humidity dropping as well. Highs then will be in the low and middle 70s, with temperatures in the 60s for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon. An isolated shower or storm is possible tomorrow afternoon or evening, but Sunday will probably be dry despite an increase of clouds. Hopefully skies will begin to clear out Sunday evening so we can view a total lunar eclipse. If the skies are clear enough, the best time to see it would be around 11pm Sunday night!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW/NW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Strong late storms WEST of the Fox Valley. Hot with humidity rising. HIGH: 91, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Evening storms. Mostly cloudy and mild. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, PM storms. Isolated storms. Not as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Stray shower? HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with late showers. HIGH: 71

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.