Gov. Evers asks panel to reconsider wife killer’s parole

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is imploring the chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission to reconsider his decision to parole a convicted murderer who served less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence, a move that came as the Democrat up for reelection this year faced mounting criticism.

Evers met Friday in the Capitol with members of the family of the victim, Johanna Balsewicz, and shortly after that concluded he sent a letter asking for “immediate and expeditious” reconsideration of her killer’s parole.

Evers does not have the power to reverse the parole, but his appointee who chairs the parole commission, John Tate, can do that.

Douglas Balsewicz is s slated to be released from prison as soon as Tuesday.

