FIRST ALERT: Police warn public to stay away from North Highway 22 in Oconto County

road closure
road closure(None)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto county sheriff’s office is warning the public to not drive on North Highway 22 or County B due to “treacherous conditions.”

Oconto county receiving a lot of rain from tonight’s storm and several culverts have been washed away.

We will continue to update the conditions when more updates come in.

