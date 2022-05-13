FIRST ALERT: Police warn public to stay away from North Highway 22 in Oconto County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto county sheriff’s office is warning the public to not drive on North Highway 22 or County B due to “treacherous conditions.”

Oconto county receiving a lot of rain from tonight’s storm and several culverts have been washed away.

We will continue to update the conditions when more updates come in.

