Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say

As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.(aerogondo from Getty Images via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A school in Pennsylvania has issued an apology to parents after accidentally selling fake roses with thong underwear for Mother’s Day, according to WTRF.

At least one mom who was given the rose from her child posted a video about the gift on Facebook, saying, “Here’s the flower St. Anselm Catholic School gave out to grade schoolers for Mother’s Day.”

As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.

You can hear laughter as the woman recording the unveiling said, “Thank you, St. Anselms!”

Several news outlets report the school sent an email to parents explaining the mishap.

“It has come to our attention that the roses sold at our Mother’s Day plant sale were not the single faux flower originally intended,” the apparent email read. “Instead, the item was a Valentine’s gift intended for adults.”

The school told several media outlets it is investigating what happened and will take steps to ensure a similar situation doesn’t happen in the future.

