COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 38 counties with moderate spread

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is averaging about 2,100 cases (2,095) of COVID-19 each day. Daily averages for vaccinations are up, while the daily average for deaths saw another decline.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says tests confirmed 2,517 new cases of the COVID-19 virus. It’s the third day in a row Wisconsin had more than 2,500 new cases which hasn’t happened since the beginning of March. All 20 of the counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s wider viewing area reported new cases. Fourteen reported double-digit increases, and Brown County came very close to a triple-digit rise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the community level of COVID-19 is medium in 38 Wisconsin counties compared to 17 a week ago and 3 the week before that. In WBAY’s viewing area, these include Brown, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Langlade, Menominee, Shawano and Winnebago counties. The CDC bases these ratings on how many cases there were per capita in each county and how many residents occupied hospital beds for COVID-19 treatment in the past week.

Seven counties have a high community level of COVID-19. They’re in the southeastern corner of the state (Kenosha and Racine counties) and in the western half (Barron, La Crosse, Monroe, Rusk and Vernon counties).

The remaining 27 counties have low community levels of COVID-19. In WBAY’s viewing area they include Calumet, Dodge, Door, Florence, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waupaca and Waushara counties).

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community levels map based on data from May 5 to May 11, 2022 (CDC via Wisconsin DHS)

After a one-day pause, the positivity rate was back on the rise to 13.7% from 13.3% of all tests in the past 7 days positive for the virus. That’s the highest since February 6, which was the last time it was over 14% (14.1%).

The average of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin fell from 5 to 4 per day. Two deaths were reported to the DHS Friday. Both were people from WBAY’s viewing area, in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. The DHS says the death in Fond du Lac County was recent, while the death reported by Winnebago County happened more than 30 days ago. Eleven deaths reported to the state last Friday are no longer counted in the 7-day average, contributing to that metric’s decline.

Hospitalizations are still rising, though. We calculate the 7-day average is up to 37 admissions per day after 43 more people were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period. It’s at levels we last saw two months ago.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 356 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Thursday, the latest data available, with 38 in ICU, which was a significant decline from 52 the day before.

Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 29 people for COVID-19, with 3 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals reported 15 COVID-19 patients, 2 in ICU.

VACCINATIONS

The percentage of Wisconsinites who got their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine rose by one-tenth, to 61.1%.

We’ll go on a limb to report 2 million Wisconsin residents have now received at least one booster shot. The latest reports from vaccinators totaled 1,999,758 residents, just 242 shy of the milestone, but with an average 880 more people getting boosters each day, we’re likely over the milestone already.

The 7-day averages were up -- some quite a bit -- for all 5 of the vaccination metrics Friday after some hit record lows this week.

Total vaccine doses (including state and out-of-state residents): 2,034/day (up from 1,963)

Total booster doses (including state and out of state residents): 983/day (up from 943, a record low)

At least one COVID-19 dose (Wisconsin residents): 296/day (up from 279)

Completed their vaccine series (Wisconsin residents): 388/day (up from 374)

Received a booster shot (Wisconsin residents): 880/day (up from 840, a record low)

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.8% (+0.1) received vaccine/24.9% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.7% received vaccine/58.3% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/19.5% received booster

18 to 24: 60.4% received vaccine/54.9% completed vaccinations/19.4% received booster

25 to 34: 64.4% received vaccine/59.8% completed vaccinations/25.4% received booster

35 to 44: 69.4% received vaccine/65.9% completed vaccinations/33.1% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% (+0.1) received vaccine/69.0% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/38.0% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.3% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/67.8% received booster

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population

Of the 20 counties we’re tracking, 8 saw increases Friday in the percentage residents getting their first COVID-19 vaccine or completing their vaccine series -- either getting a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Marinette and Menominee (Wis.) counties reported higher increases than usual. Four counties saw percentages revised downward after further review.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.9% (+0.1) 63.3% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.8% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.5% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.8% 74.9% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.9% (-0.1) 50.2% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.9% 53.5% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.8% (-0.1) 50.4% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.5% (+0.1) 54.8% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.9% (+0.1) 51.5% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.7% 58.5% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.8% (+0.2) 51.5% (+0.2) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 81.6% (+0.5) 78.2% (+0.4) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 53.0% 51.2% (-0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.5% (+0.1) 61.9% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 48.0% 46.3% (-0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.1% 60.6% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.3% (+0.1) 44.3% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.4% 59.6% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 299,129 (63.0%) 287,398 (60.6% +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,994 (60.2%) 317,388 (57.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,754,011 (64.4%, +0.1) 3,566,410 (61.1%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates changes since the last report)

Brown – 71,427 cases (+97) (426 deaths)

Calumet – 11,734 cases (+6) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,065 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 24,835 cases (+28) (295 deaths)

Door – 6,722 cases (+11) (61 deaths)

Florence - 822 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,168 cases (+46) (259 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,452 cases (+2) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,771 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,370 cases (+8) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,337 cases (70 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,623 cases (+5) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,959 cases (+7) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,630 cases (+22) (160 deaths)

Marinette - 9,803 cases (+10) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,932 (+7) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 3,981 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,426 cases (+7) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,275 cases (+48) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 10,060 cases (+18) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,947 cases (+38) (269 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,531 cases (+27) (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,106 cases (+11) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 45,236 cases (+68) (334 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.