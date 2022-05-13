Bellin Health opening clinic aimed at teens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health announced a new clinic opening June 1, saying it’s the first of its kind in Northeast Wisconsin offering a tailored approach to the health care needs of teens and adolescents.

The Bellin Health Adolescent Team will initially be staffed two half-days per week within the existing Bellin Health De Pere East Clinic, 555 Redbird Circle.

The adolescent team says they’ll provide patients with a warm, welcoming place to ask questions and share concerns. Staff will be trained on how to talk with adolescents and the best way to care for them.

Doctors at Bellin Health say they’ve seen a growing need for a clinic like this.

“It’s hard for adolescents to sometimes feel comfortable enough with people that they’ll really tell them what’s going on,” said Dr. Sherri Hoyman, “and so it’s important to us to put them in a place where they feel comfortable so they can talk to us and get help that they need and feel confident with those that are getting it. They’ll do the right thing for them.”

Hoyman says the adolescent clinic will be poised to grow in the future.

