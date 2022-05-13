Appleton public schools close due to heat, staff absences

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School District canceled all classes and events Friday, May 12.

The cancellation includes all activities and evening events Friday.

In a notice to parents, the school district cited extreme heat and “higher than average” staff absences. Friday’s First Alert Weather forecast calls for a high of 87 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel even warmer.

