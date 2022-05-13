Appleton public schools close due to heat, staff absences
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School District canceled all classes and events Friday, May 12.
The cancellation includes all activities and evening events Friday.
In a notice to parents, the school district cited extreme heat and “higher than average” staff absences. Friday’s First Alert Weather forecast calls for a high of 87 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel even warmer.
