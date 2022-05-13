ANOTHER HOT DAY, WITH STRONG STORMS FOR SOME

Your Friday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are going to flare up late this afternoon. Unlike yesterday’s storms that brought tremendous rainfall to portions of Oconto and Marinette counties, today’s storms should form along a cold front in central Wisconsin. These storms may drift towards the Fox Valley this evening with downpours, large hail and gusty winds.

While the humidity is down this morning, south winds will cause dew points to rise again. By this afternoon, it’s going to be hot and somewhat humid with inland high temperatures approaching 90 degrees. Temperatures will be cooler near the lakeshore, with highs closer to 70 degrees.

We’ll all cool down gradually over the weekend with less humidity. By Sunday, highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with temperatures in the 60s for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon. An isolated shower or storm is possible tomorrow, but Sunday will probably be dry despite an increase of clouds. Hopefully skies will begin to clear out Sunday evening so we can view a total lunar eclipse. If the skies are clear enough, the best time to see it would be around 11pm Sunday night... Keep your fingers crossed!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW/NW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Strong late storms WEST of the Fox Valley. Hot with humidity rising. HIGH: 89, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Evening storms. Mostly cloudy and mild. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. Not as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with late showers. HIGH: 72

