Wisconsin officers who died of COVID-19 added to national memorial wall

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac police officer is being honored in the nation’s capital ahead of National Police Week.

Officer Joseph Kurer’s name is being engraved on the National Law Enforcement Memorial wall.

The 26-year-old father of two died in September after battling COVID-19 for several weeks after contracting it on duty.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who died of COVID-19 late last year is also being honored. Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook died in November.

State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said, “I think Dan was a very good, good, great person. Obviously, you know, he’s a family man. And again, for us in the patrol, he was a dedicated employee and dedicated to his craft. And we just want people to remember Master Trooper Dan Stainbrook for the great works that he did here.”

Another Wisconsin officer being added to the memorial is Milwaukee police officer Mark Lentz. He died in 2019 after suffering a traumatic brain injury when he tried to stop a speeding driver while on motorcycle duty.

